By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Akomadan (Ash), Sept. 25, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has implored Ghanaians to join the fight against corruption as a civic responsibility to halt the wanton plundering of national resources.

Ms Rosina Owoo, the District Director of the Commission in the Offinso North District, said the country could make significant progress in the fight against the canker if every individual made efforts to expose such activities at their workplaces and communities.

She said it was imperative for the public to support state institutions mandated to fight corruption with vital information since its repercussions affected everyone and even generations unborn.

Ms Owoo was speaking at a community durbar organised by the District Directorate of the NCCE at Akomadan to sensitise the people on Corruption, Whistle Blowing Mechanisms and Environmental Governance.

It formed part of the Anti-Corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP), being implemented by the Commission with funding from the European Union.

The exercise is also in line with the educational aspect of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) passed by Parliament in 2014 as the roadmap to fighting the social evil.

Ms Owoo said corruption was not perpetrated by only politicians and public office holders but other individuals in positions of trust in society, whose activities impacted the lives of thousands of people.

She, therefore, called for attitudinal change and counseled against shielding perpetrators no matter who they were.

Mr Anthony Agbemavi, the Techiman Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said procurement breaches were becoming common practice as far as corruption was concerned in recent years.

He said it was important for assembly and unit committee members to show interest in projects being executed in their localities by asking relevant questions to prevent shoddy works by the contractors.

He entreated the people not to hesitate to report public office holders who abused funds and property to the CHRAJ for the necessary action to be taken.

This, he said, was important because CHRAJ could only act when there was a complaint, stressing the need for the amendment of the Constitution to allow it to pursue corrupt officials even when no complaint had been lodged.

