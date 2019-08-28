news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – As part of efforts to ensure food security in Ghana and the ECOWAS sub-region, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an International Evangelist, is having consultations with Israel to establish an agriculture university in Ghana.

He said establishing the university would support the Government’s efforts at training the youth to acquire technical and entrepreneurial skills for productive self-employment.

Dr Tetteh, who is also the Founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, made the disclosure at a media interaction on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Israeli Embassy’s new building in Accra.

The building is located on the eighth floor of the Manet Towers C, Airport City, Accra, behind Silver Star Towers.

Madam Shani Cooper, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana and Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, jointly performed the inauguration.

Dr Tetteh congratulated the Embassy for the feat and urged Ghana and Israel to deepen their bilateral relationships for their mutual benefits.

He said Ghana stood to benefit from Israel in areas such as agriculture, education, security, cybersecurity, information technology and renewable energy.

He said through collaboration with Israel, Ghana could also benefit from technology transfer and the technical know-how.

Dr Tetteh said Ghana could learn from Israel’s agriculture innovation and prioritise agriculture to help address youth unemployment.

“It is also important to note that because Ghana is mainly an agrarian community, focusing on oil, gold, and diamond alone is not the best for us.”

