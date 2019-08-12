news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Abesim, (B/R), Aug. 12, GNA – The European Union (EU) and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) are financing the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to revamp regional Labour Departments of the country.

In the interim, Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the sector Minister who announced this on Monday said 26 Labour Departments were expected to be revamped by the close of the year to enable the offices function smoothly to deliver on their mandates.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of a two-day workshop for Senior Management Team of the Ministry at Abesim, near Sunyani, Mr. Baffour-Awuah regretted over the current situation of the labour departments, which remained key component of the Ministry.

Organised by the Ministry with support from the EU, the workshop aimed at synergising the core mandate, roles and responsibilities of Directorates, Departments and Agencies under the Ministry to position them better to improve on work performance.

Mr. Baffour-Awuah who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West, explained that the Departments would be furnished with all necessary equipment, computers and logistics to make them attractive for job seekers and employers to make use of them.

Describing the current situation at labour departments across the country as unpleasant, the sector Minister said software - Ghana Labour Market Information System would be installed at those departments to serve as reliable market place for job seekers and employers.

Mr. Baffour-Awuah said though the project was still in its procurement stages, everything including documentation was set for work to begin and commended the EU and the GIZ for their support towards Ghana’s development.

GNA