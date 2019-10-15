news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines loyalty programme, ShebaMiles, has come up with a special treat to honor its Blue or Silver status members.



Loyal customers, who joined the Frequent Flyer Programme when it was launched in 1999, have been awarded ShebaMiles Gold Status as part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of ShebaMiles.

A statement issued in Accra said the award, which would take effect as of 2020, was offered to 130 Blue and Silver status members.

It said members, who have already achieved ShebaMiles Gold and Platinum status would also have their status extended until the end of 2020.

Currently, ShebaMiles has four tier levels – namely Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum – which are achieved through the number of Status Miles or sectors flown annually and grant corresponding privileges.

The statement said through the loyalty programme, members have been accumulating miles, which entitles them to award tickets, upgrade awards and many other privileges.

“ShebaMiles also allows members to check their flight activities, upgrade their profiles, issue award tickets and claim their missing miles at their fingertips using Ethiopian Mobile App,” it added.

It said members could also collect miles from ASKY and Star Alliance members as well as various ground service providers.

It said it would be recalled that ShebaMiles launched a ‘1-million-mile Reward’ promotion to offer loyal members 100,000 miles for consecutive 10 months as the loyalty programme marks its 20th anniversary.

The statement said discount awards, extra bonus miles and more privileges including from Ethiopian partners all over the world were also on offer as part of the 20th anniversary celebration.

GNA