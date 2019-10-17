news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - With the introduction of e-visa service back in June 2017, Ethiopia has opened its doors for foreign visitors wider than ever before.



Ever since, the e-visa service has redefined visitors’ travel experience, easing entry into the country with digitized service accessible from any part of the world.

A statement issued in Accra by Ethiopian Airlines said using the e-visa service, more than 200,000 people from 217 countries visited Ethiopia so far.

It said backed by a dedicated round-the-clock customer support via email, the e-Visa service enables travelers secure e-Visa in less than six hours with a short turnaround time at the airport.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said “The milestone in the number of travellers, who visited Ethiopia through the e-visa service comes as a good news to all of us in the tourism and travel industry.”

“The 200,000 milestone is indicative of the fact that the number of visitors, who use the digitized service is on the rise. This will bring more benefits to Ethiopia in terms of facilitating travel and promoting tourism, trade and investment to the country,” he added.

He said with the boom in the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) industry, the e-visa service gives Ethiopia an edge to reap the benefits the industry offers.

He said the air connectivity Ethiopia enjoys as the hub of Ethiopian Airlines Group coupled with the mushrooming of hotels and lodgings in the country would further elevate Ethiopia as a preferred MICE hub.

In the past few years, Ethiopia has taken significant strides towards making travel simple and seamless.

Besides the e-visa service, travelers flying Ethiopian Airlines also enjoy seamless and end-to-end service using the innovative mobile application of the airline.

GNA