news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Kpassa (O/R), Feb. 29, GNA - Ubor Konja Tasun VI, Paramount Chief of Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region has appealed to government to establish a military barracks in the area to help secure the border district, and maintain law and order.

He said a military garrison there would be strategic to efforts at neutralising the treat of conflict in the Northern parts of the country, and would satisfy the President’s commitment to the even distribution of infrastructure across the Region.

Ubor Tasun made the appeal when Nana Owusu Yebaoh, Oti Regional Minister, paid a courtesy call on him during a familiarization tour of the Region.

“When the President presented the Constitutional Instruments to the heads of delegations of the newly created regions, he indicated that developmental projects would not be centered only at the regional capitals.

“It is therefore our wish that Kpassa would host the military barracks,” he said.

The Paramount Chief also called on government to provide them with a district hospital, saying, people from the area had to journey long distances to access advanced healthcare.

Mr Jackson Jakayi, District Chief Executive said the state of roads in the District placed respiratory tract diseases on top of the 10 health complications dominating Out Patient Department attendances.

He therefore appealed to government to add roads in the District to the ongoing projects in the Region.

The Regional Minister called for continued collaboration among the people and their chiefs towards supporting government in developing the area.

He said Oti, as a young Region, required extra efforts at development, and that its people must endeavour to maintain positive outlooks so as to be able to attract investors.

GNA