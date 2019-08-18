news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - The management of Essential Relief International (ERI) has distributed 10 bags of 50 pieces of adult diapers worth GH¢1,500.00 to residents of five communities in the Upper East Region.

The communities are Fumbisi, Tantala, Dankpepiifi, Zukpene, Sandoo and Epabong.

Madam Evelyn Eduful, Executive Director of the NGO, said quality health care and hygiene delivery are part of their core business.

She said it was for this reason that they embarked on a Fistula programme to help eradicate it from the community.

Obstetric fistula is a devastating childbirth injury and a neglected public health and human rights issue.

Two million women in low-resource settings have an obstetric fistula and 100,000 develop one every year.

Research indicates that leaking urine and or faeces and living in despair on the margins of their own life, are part of the experience sufferers undergo and only 1 in 50 will ever receive treatment.

He said management held a symposium to educate and sensitise various communities and women on the situation.

"The diapers were given to individuals within the communities with the fistula condition," she said.

She said money was also given to the women, who had the conditions as a way to support them.

She said the NGO has constructed 10 water closet facilities and a concrete arc entrance for the Winneba Prison, in the Central Region adding that the gesture was an effort to strengthen ties with the prison.

"The new toilet facilities inside the cells will help improve sanitary conditions within the penal institution," the Executive Director said.

Madam Eduful said the constructed entrance was not only to help ensure that inmates were protected but also to protect prison officers from external hindrances to their job.

She said they also gave the inmates some personal hygiene items like toothpastes, toothbrushes and medicated soaps.

She said it is the intention of management to undertake after care programmes for inmates before they complete serving their sentences.

"We will be embarking on community education and sensitization on safety and crime prevention," she said.

GNA