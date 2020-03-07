news, story, article

By Bertha Badu Agyei/ Abigail Yadago/Georgina Agyen/Janet Ansah, GNA



Koforidua, March. 7, GNA - The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has awarded two people for supporting the organization of the independence parade in the region over the years.

They are Police Chief Inspector Michael Dogbefu of the Eastern Regional Police Command who had been in charge of police drills for 14 years and the training of both security services and school children for the 6th march parades in the region.

Madam Juliana Apau Senkyi, a 79 year old retired educationist and a professional Physical Education (PE) trainer who had been the sole trainer of gymnastics for display during independence parade since 1974 and was appointed as the New Juaben Municipal coordinator for PE in the region.





They were presented with a citation and a plaque and an undisclosed amount of money donated by the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwame Dafuor.

The Regional Minister commended the awardees for their resilience and meritorious service to the nation through their contribution that ensured that every independence parade in the region was successful.





Mary Aba, a 10 year old class 4 pupil from Adweso Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) basic school was also given a special award for displaying the best marching skills at the 63rd Independence Anniversary in the Eastern Region.

New Juaben Senior High School was adjudged the best Cadet in that division, followed by Pope John Senior High School and Koforidua Technical Institute respectively.





In the Senior High school category, Oti Boateng Senior High school was first in the march past, followed by Oyoko Methodist Senior High School while the Koforidua Senior High School came third.

In the basic schools category A.M.E Zion Basic School, the Koforidua School for the deaf and KOVOC preparatory school came first, second and third respectively.

About 34 contingents made up of schoolchildren from both the basic and second cycle institutions, school cadets and members of the security services took part in the 63rd independence anniversary parade held at the Jackson’s park in Koforidua.

The Eastern Regional Minister who took the salute read the President’s anniversary speech and urged all to display acts of patriotism in all their endeavours to further strengthen the tenets of Ghana’s independence.

GNA

