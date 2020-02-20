news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a 2020 Performance Contract Agreement with the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) and for the first time with its senior managers across the country.

The signing which took place during a four day Senior Management meeting of the Agency to plan for the year, was to ensure that the Agency operated effectively and also met its targets as had been planned.

Mr John Pwamang, EPA Acting Executive Director, said the performance contract had been signed at the national level but this signing ceremony was to cascade the same agreement to its Heads of Department and Heads of Area officers.

He said this would make it possible for other level managers within the agency to be held equally accountable for their performance within the given year.

He said targets for each of its 17 regional, departments and 12 district offices across the country have been broken down to enable them work effectively.

Mr Pwamang said the Agency had targeted to raise One hundred and eleven million Ghana Cedis this year through its internally generated fund.

He said this would help measure performance at various levels of management and those who do not meet their set targets would be noticed and labeled as such.

He encouraged the managers to see the approach as a measure to ensure the growth of the agency and was important for all to get on board and work as a team.

Lawyer Christine Okae Asare, Director Legal and Strategic Environmental Assessment, EPA said the agency had the target to issue 500,000 permits this year and would intensify its monitoring team to ensure that all companies across the country had permits to operate.

She said the agency was going to train its staff as prosecutors to find institutions and individuals who violated environmental laws to be prosecuted.

She said noise pollution within the capital was becoming a challenge and had put measures in place to deal with the menace.

