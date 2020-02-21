news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng/Elizabeth Brobbey, GNA



Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched its gender policy document to guide them in actions to ensure balance in recruitment, placement, promotions and career development of staff.

The policy document is on the theme; “ensuring gender mainstreaming to enhance the core values of the Agency for the achievement of sustainable environmental management in Ghana”.

It is also to ensure that men and women were equally represented, valued, and rewarded in the work place without compromising the quality of work, as well as promoting gender equality in the management and governance of the agency.

The document is also to develop gender disaggregated data on staff for decision-making, ensure men, and women were given equal opportunities for employment, and continuous career advancement on the basis of qualification, experience, competencies and performance.

Mr John Alexis Pwamang, EPA Acting Executive Director, said in every institution, gender issues needed to be mainstreamed in order to ensure equity and fairness in all aspects in the working environment.

He said the process to get a working gender policy in place for the Agency started way back and launching it was in the right direction as it would also help create the necessary awareness on gender issues.

He assured that the Agency would inculcate issues of gender into all programmes since the policy was also in line with the gender policy of the country.

Madam Kesiwa Eshun, Member of the EPA Governing Body, said men and women enjoyed the same rights, equality and protection, but did not require that men and women should be the same or treated the same.

She said the strategy for gender mainstreaming, which was adopted in the policy document involved proactive interventions aimed at reducing or preventing gender inequalities.

She said considering the socio-economic background of Ghana, this initiative and its target was a bold step taken by the Agency.

“A significant part of EPAs mandate are tilted towards technical or specialised fields and we know that generally women tend to shy away from it.

“But not withstanding this, this policy document is a strong start to set the ball rolling in order to bridge the existing gaps,” she said.

The document calls for an integration of gender perspectives into all policies, programmes, and processes for all the functions of the EPA.

Madam Eshun encouraged women to move in to take up challenging roles and opportunities and to step up to the level of qualification that was required.

“The Agency as part of its policy and implementation action plan should have a mentoring system to help to make this happy.

“I believe that with the right mind set, attitude, and the appropriate environment women are equally capable, not forgetting that, men can also be discriminated against and therefore this document seeks to equally reduce or prevent this,” she said.

She called for the full corporation of all staff for the successful implementation of the policy, assuring that the board would also fully offer its support.

Ms Farida Ahmed, Assistant Programmes Officer, Ministry of Gender and Social Protection said mainstreaming gender into daily activities of institutions was important in order to integrate the needs all of people.

She said this if achieved, would ensure more effective allocation of resources to attain better results of improving the wellbeing of women and men as well as the creation of more just and sustainable society.

“To ensure the effectiveness of this policy you need to, as an institution, translate the policy into your day-to-day activities and also to be committed to the provision of gender sensitive services.

Ms Ahmed added that with the new policy, women should also be encouraged to pursue environmental managerial courses as it would go a long way to help achieve the balance “we all yearn for and strive for national development.

“It will also bring a safe space for both sexes and make operations more effective and productive,” she encouraged other institutions to follow suit and establish gender units.

GNA