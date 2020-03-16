news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, on Monday directed all its members and the entire Ghanaian citizenry to strictly comply with the COVID-19 directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



President Akufo-Addo March 15, among directives to cartel the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) suspended all public gatherings for the next four weeks, as six persons so far test positive for the disease.

The President in a televised address to give an update on measures being taken by Government to fight the virus, directed that all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events have been suspended for the next four weeks.

The EP Church in a statement signed by the Right Reverend Dr Seth Agidi, Moderator of the General Assembly, said the leadership of the Church had further requested all congregations under its jurisdiction to as a matter of urgency and priority, strictly adhere to the directive.

The EP Church also instructed its members to observe protocols, directives, and measures to guard against the apparent threat of the COVID-19.

The EP Church General Assembly further urged it churches to put in place adequate precautionary measures such as the acquisition of protective kits for Church agents including pastors, catechists, staff and students of the Church’s educational institutions closely aligned to congregations as well as all church members and relevant stakeholders.

Indefinitely suspended on its Church premises are the organization of worship activities including church services, weddings, funerals and all manner of meetings that required the presence of significant number of people.

The statement also directed the close down until further notice of all E.P. private educational institutions aligned to or situated at church premises, in exception of academic work involving final year BECE or WASSCE student as per the President’s directive.

“Guard against unhygienic but unavoidable conduct when travelling in commercial vehicles such as trotro, taxi, by ensuring the regular use of prescribed hand sanitizers, hand gloves, disposable tissues to circumvent possible virus infection.

“Desist from using the brand identity of the Church to organize outreach programmes outside its official church premises or participate in any of such social events under the invitation of any individual or group of persons,” the statement.

The statement urged the members and the Church to desist from embarking on excursions, camping meetings or any related activity that may involve travelling and socialization or interaction.

It also tasked its members to guard against application of medicines or quack practices that were in deviation or variance to the prescriptions of World Health Organizations (WHO) or other relevant experts of Ghana’s health or research institutions.

The statement also urged members to seek prompt medical attention in any nearby health facility upon experiencing symptoms as a first step aimed at safeguarding yourself and other people against possible infection of the virus.

“As a Christian faith institution, we continue to seek God’s intervention through intense prayers using this Lent season and beyond, while affirming our trust and hope in Him for complete redemption from this canker threatening the health stability and peace of this country and the international community,” the statement said.

GNA