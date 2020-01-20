news, story, article

Ho (V/R), Jan. 20, GNA - The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana has inducted Mr Foster Agotse as the new National President of the Men’s Fellowship of the Church.



He takes over from Mr Charles Gunu who served in that capacity for eight years.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Ho in the Volta Region to officially induct him, Mr Agotse said the main priority of his leadership would focus on the current financial crisis that had bewildered the Church in recent times.

This, he attributed to communication gap between the headquarters of the church and its local branches leading to a loss of trust among members and leadership and unwillingness to contribute towards its development.

He said the growth of the Church must therefore be the concern of all and urged members to take responsibility of situations and brainstorm for solutions to enable the Church to achieve its goals.

As part of plans to generate enough revenue to fund projects, Mr Agotse said the National Council of the Church intended to expand on its rice cultivation project from the current ten acres to 30 acres in July this year.

This follows a successful harvest of rice cultivated by the Church at Ve-Koloenu in the Volta Region last year.

“We are therefore putting in a proposal again to the Evangelical Presbyterian Development and Relief Agency (EPDRA) to support this venture under the self-help project for expansion works to begin this year,” Mr Agotse said.

He urged all Presbyteries to rally behind his leadership and contribute their quota towards the development of the Church.

Outgoing President, Mr Gunu on his part expressed satisfaction over achievement made by the Church under his leadership for the past years, adding that “it is my hope and prayer that, the new team, will together build on the success we achieved during the period of my leadership, as well as correct those areas in which we failed as a team”.

While assuring the new leadership of his readiness to provide counselling and service when the need be, he urged them to always remember to put serving the Church first and not seek for their parochial interest.

He also advised the congregation to render to them the needed respect and support to enable them to deliver on their mandate for the development of the Church.

The Men’s Fellowship was instituted in 1995 as a platform to mobilise all men to serve as fathers, and to play lead role in the development of the E. P. Church.

It will therefore mark its 25th anniversary this year.

GNA