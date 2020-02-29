news, story, article

By Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra March 1, GNA - Mr Malik Mino Ereira, an Environmentalist with the Waste Segregation & Composting Movement, is beginning a 250-kilometre (km) Environmental Climate Action walk from Accra to Kumasi to climax the commemoration of Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day.

The walk, which begins today March 1 and ends in Kumasi on March 6th, will also hold everyone accountable towards being part of the change process to care for their immediate surroundings to boost tourism.

Each step along the 250km route, would represent the number of single use plastics that pollute the beaches and the need for them to be replaced with cloth shopping bags.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency My Ereira said tourism was Ghana´s fourth foreign exchange and proper sanitation had good benefits for the country but lacked glamour.

On the first day, Malik and the movement would walk a 34.7 km from Accra to Nsawam, a 31.6 km from Nsawam to Suhum on the second day, a 25.6 km from Suhum to Kyebi and a 17.6 kilometre from Kyebi to LindaDor on the third day.

They would continue with a 46.6km walk from LindaDor to Nkawkaw, a 51.5km walk from Nkawkaw to Juaso, a 53 km walk from Juaso to Ejisu and a 15.6 km walk from Ejisu to Kumasi.

After the walk, Malik and his team would pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene.

“As we walk the talk, your support will augment aside tracking and monitoring our walk to Baba Yara Sports Stadium for citizens to be part of the solution process for a greener and cleaner Ghana,” he said.

“I will want to take advantage of the 2020 population and census for the general public to increase the number of trees during the planting season in May 2020 and encourage separation of waste with education, enforcement and equipment to promote domestic tourism,” he added.

Ahead of the 19th November World Toilet Day, the Movement embarked on a 34km walk from Tema Lighthouse to Jamestown Lighthouse to begin the process of making the coast free of plastics and toilets, after Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana embarked on a 10-day historic bicycle ride from Tumu to Accra in August.

Waste Segregation & Composting Movement values sorting waste at source and point of generation. The interest is to get individuals and families of a household to partake in preventive health practices that enable everyone treat their immediate surrounding and the environment with utmost respect.

The purpose is to enable each community sort their waste at source through education and training by composting, alternate incineration and recycling to improve public health.

