news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA — Mrs Victoria Opoku of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International (REPLIB), Dansoman Branch has advised singles to arm themselves with all the required knowledge before they commit themselves to such a union.

“Marriage is a lifetime journey and there’s no turning back after you enter it”.

Mrs Opoku gave this advice during a Relationship talk held in Accra.

The event which was spearheaded by the Family Life Department of the Church and was on the theme: “Before I say, ‘I do’”

She advised singles to tap into the rich marital knowledge of older and experienced couples whose marriages had been exemplary and stood the test of time.

“Equip yourself with knowledge as to how to tolerate each other, how to relate with in-laws, and so on. Such knowledge enables you to overcome any hurdle you will face in the union. Your motive or agenda for entering into marriage will determine how long it lasts,” she said.





Mrs Opoku noted that before any man decided to settle down, he should first be ready, in the sense that, he should have a source of income, accommodation, being able to fend for himself, having a good savings account, among others.

She advised ladies not to enter marriage with a 100 per cent dependence on their husbands but rather, they should equally get a source of income that would enable them support the union.

Mr Kwame Anom, Secretary for the Family Life Department warned against marrying people out of any other motive aside genuine love.





He said it was better to settle down with someone earning an average income whom they loved, rather than accepting a spouse just because of riches.

Mr Anom, who is also the Events Chairman for REPLIB, Accra West Region said even though love could develop over time, it was risky not to even have a little affection for your spouse and yet set out to marry him or her.

He said the lack of love in marriage only made the couple endure the union instead of enjoying it and this was what has caused lots of infidelity in marriages.

“It is true that love grows over time but you must first have some level of it before you enter the marriage. Love is like a seed. If you don’t even have a little bit to sow, nothing would grow. It was love that moved Jesus Christ down to the earth to die for us. Love is everything.” he said.

Mr Anom advised men not to live in family houses with their spouses because it brings about lots of interference from family members and could easily destroy the union.

He said it was best for the man to get his own apartment and move into it with his wife so that they can enjoy privacy.

GNA