By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra. Feb. 14. GNA – The Management of the End Point Homeopathic Clinic, has donated five motorcycles worth GH¢25,000.00 to the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) to facilitate their activities.

Dr Michael Kobina Ghunney, a representative of the Management of the Clinic who made the presentation of the motor bikes told the Ghana News Agency that the donation formed part of the Clinic’s social responsibility to society.

He urged the Council to use the items for their intended purposes to monitor and regulate the activities of quack herbal medicine sellers in the industry and also to maintain the bikes to prolong their life-span.





Torgbuiga Yaka IV, the Registrar of the TMPC who received the motorcycles, expressed gratitude to the End Point Homeopathic Clinic for the gesture and that the items would be used to carry out education among herbal medicine practitioners on the need to register with the Food and Drugs Authority.

He asked herbal medicine sellers who had not registered with the Council to do so to avoid embarrassment from the law enforcement agencies and to raise the image of traditional medicine in the country.

Torgbuiga Yaka appealed to the media to help promote herbal medicines among the citizenry.

