Akwaasua, (B/R) Jan. 28, GNA - Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations has warned parents and guardians against exploiting their children and wards to the detriment of their education.

He emphasised it was unlawful for parents to exploit their children by using them for manual work such as farm work, instead of supporting them to go to school because "the Children’s Act, 1998 Act 560 prohibits minors-children below 15 years to engage in any hazardous or farm work”.

Mr Baffour-Awuah who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West gave the warning when he inaugurated a six-unit classroom block for the Akwaasua District Assembly(D/A) Primary School in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The block, with a staff common room, headteacher’s office, a store, as well as urinal and toilet facilities for both teachers and pupils was financed by the Ghana Education Trust Fund at the cost of GH¢350,000.00.

Mr Baffour-Awuah appealed to traditional authorities and assembly members to ensure that all children of school going-age were retained in schools, and called on parents to also show keen interest in the education of their children by providing them with basic school needs.

He emphasised education was the surest legacy parents could bequeath to their children, saying with the implementation of the free SHS programme, no child should be denied formal education.

Barima Minta Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa observed Chiraa and its adjoining communities benefited from development projects, and commended the MP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government for that.

He described the government’s social intervention programmes and policies as good and laudable initiatives that were helping to alleviate the plight of the ordinary people and called on Ghanaians to retain the government in power in Election 2020.

Barima Afari II cited the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Free Senior High School Programmes alone had restored the hopes of Ghanaians.

Also in attendance were Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP.

