By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Sept. 11, GNA - Mrs Sarah Boatemaah Frimpong, a Registered Mental Health Nurse with the Tafo Government Hospital has called on corporate bodies and people in the construction industry to employ the services of Psychiatrists and Psychologists to examine employees.

She indicated that most workers within the construction sector often abused hard drugs such as marijuana, tramadol, cocaine and other narcotic substances that increased mental related sicknesses among such people.

The Mental Health Nurse said such hard drugs had negative effects on the brain with its associated traumatic conditions that greatly affected the well-being and productive lives of people.

Mrs Frimpong was speaking at a programme organised by the Youth Sector Engagement Group under the YIEDIE project on "Health, Security, Safety and Environment in the Construction Sector in Ghana".

The programme brought together youth groups within the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis to dialogue on how key stakeholders could join forces to come up with strategic decisions about health, safety, security and environmental management in the industry.

Ms Ethel Serwaa Boateng, of the Youth Sector Engagement Group said the project was designed to create awareness on wrongs in the construction sector, facilitate institutional compliance on Health and safety practices and become the converging point for youth in constrict start-ups and established businesses.

She added that mental health of youth in Ghana's construction sector was an issue of concern due to the high incidence of drug abuse among most youth in the sector.

Mr Abraham Techie-Menson, the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Health described the programme as an eye opener for stakeholders to pay attention to the mental health needs of the youth.

