By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Dalun (N/R), Oct. 27, GNA – Dr Osman Al-Hassan, Chairman of the Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), has called on the youth to embrace the act of voluntarily participating in communal activities to drive transformational development.

He expressed worry at lukewarm attitude of citizens towards communal work and said “it is very disappointing when you look at the level of interest some attach to communal spirit activities. The joy in communal spirit has drastically waned over the years and we need to consider steps to reverse the trend to serve as a vehicle for national development”.

He said this when the GDCA organized a Denmark Seminar in the Dalun community in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, to deliberate and educate its members as well as the general public on relevant topical issues that affect national development and the GDCA’s operational areas.

It also sought to renew and reaffirm the relationship between the GDCA and their development partners, the Ghana Friends in Denmark.

The event was held on the theme: “Growing up in Northern Ghana; the Role of Communal Spirit in Development”.

Dr Al-Hassan cited a situation where communal labour was the surest way of eradicating breeding grounds of mosquitoes and kept the surroundings clean without government assistance.

He urged public to actively participate in communal activities, adding that it would ensure better living conditions for them in their communities.

“When we voluntarily undertake a development project in our communities, it will go a long way to improve on the living standards of others, so I urge you all to see communal volunteerism as a must”, he added.

Mr Philip Gmabi, the Acting Executive Director of the GDCA, said his outfit has partnered Associazione Solidarieta Paesi Emergenti (ASPEm), an Italian organization, to implement the European Volunteer in humanitarian Aid (EVA) Project under the European Union humanitarian Aid Volunteers (EUAV) initiative.

He said the project is aimed at giving third world country organizations the skills to reach standards and procedures to apply for certifications to host EU Aid Volunteers to undertake volunteering interventions in host communities.

Mr Gmabi, speaking to journalists later, said the GDCA will in 2020, host EU Aid Volunteers in its areas of operation to support women groups with funds to enhance their business activities.

GNA