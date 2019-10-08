news, story, article

Ellembelle (WR), Oct. 8, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Mr Emmanuel has donated six hundred and sixty bags of cement to eleven communities in his constituency.

In addition, cash donation was made to the eleven beneficiary communities to support infrastructure development of the communities.

Mr Buah at separate events starting with Bibianiha community, gave them 50 bags of cement and GH¢2,000.00,while Mantukwa Community received 50 bags of cement and GH¢ 4,000.00 for their bridge project, Domeabra Community 50 bags of Cement and GH¢ 2,000.00 was received for a bridge project.

The Ekenyamezor farming community on the other hand, received 30 bags of cement for their project.

The Ebi community received 50 pieces of plastic chairs and GH¢3,000.00 for dual desk for their school, while the Abonsam Suazo - Machine community received 30 bags of cement

Others are; , Ayawora Community 100 bags of cement for school project, Mpeasem Community 50 bags of Cement for School project, Akropong Nyamebekyere, 50 bags of cement, Kotokuom Community, 50 bags of cement and Asemko Community, GH¢5,000.00 and two durable street light bulbs.

The rest of the beneficiary communities are; Tandan, 50 bags of cement.

In all, 660 bags of cement were distributed and an additional cash of GHS 20,000.00 was donated by the MP to support various self-help projects being carried out within the communities.

The chiefs and elders of the various communities thanked Mr. Kofi-Buah and assured him that they would use the resources for the purpose.

