By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua, Aug. 13, GNA – The Excellence Leadership Impact Award (ELIA), an award scheme organized by Riches Theological Bible University College has honored, Mr Michael Baah, the Eastern Regional General Manager of Power Distribution Services (PDS) as the 2019 ELIA personality of the year.

At a short ceremony organized in Koforidua, 21 other individuals and organizations were also honoured for their dedicated service to the society.

Notable among the honours was the Barber Shop of the year, which went to Jackie Joe Barbering Shop and the best Chop Bar award won by Obaa Yaa’s chop bar.

Other award recipients are Capital View Hotel which was honoured as the best three-star hotel of the year, with the restaurant of the year going to Havilah Restaurant.

Safe Gold Hotel was also honoured as the best one-star hotel of the year.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Mr Baah dedicated the award to his staff and all who have supported and contributed to his life in diverse ways.

He called on the youth to be dedicated to their work and strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

Bishop Dr Richard Offei, the President of ELIA Awards and founder of Riches Theological Bible University College, said the awards were aimed at recognizing the efforts of various people for their service to the society.

He urged the youth to look for opportunities around them to create work for themselves and others.

Mr Baah was employed by the then Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in September, 1992 as an assistant electrical engineer trainee at Sub transmission Division of ECG in Accra.

After lots of exploits in his field and attaining other top positions he was transferred to the Ashanti Region in May 2000 as the Regional Maintenance Engineer.

He was later transferred to the Eastern Region in November 2008 as the Regional Engineer with a mission to improve upon the quality of electricity supply in the region.

This mission became possible with the support of other electrical engineers and technician engineers at his disposal and gradually supply improved dramatically.

He was then appointed the acting General Manager of the Eastern Region in April 2015, and then made the substantive General Manager in October 2016, a position he has held till date.

