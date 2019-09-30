news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) Monday announced that electricity tariffs will go up by 5.94 per cent from Tuesday, October 1.

Water tariffs will also increase by 2.22 per cent, with both adjustments covering October to December.

A statement signed by Mrs Mami Dufie Ofori, the Executive Secretary of the PURC, said the increases were in line with the Commission’s Automatic Adjustment Formula, which considered factors such as the Ghana-US dollar exchange rate, inflation, price of Crude Oil and Natural Gas and the generation mix (hydro and thermal).

Other factors were power purchase cost, demand forecast, electricity cost and fuel mix.

The PURC in June 2019 announced an 11 per cent increase in electricity tariff, which took effect on July 1.

The statement said the Commission would embark on an effective Tariff monitoring programme aimed at providing the end user improved quality of service.

GNA