By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – Ing. Kingsford D. Laryea, the Chairman of the Technical Division of the Ghana Institution for Engineering (GhIE) has urged electrical engineers to acquaint themselves with Legislative Instrument (LI) 2354, 2017 of the Energy Commission.

He said this would help position themselves to meet the requirements of the Regulations, to be able to renew or obtain licences from the Commission.

Ing. Laryea gave the advice at a general meeting of the Electrical/Electronic Technical Division of the GhIE in Accra, over the weekend.

The meeting discussed the modalities for the upcoming two-day joint Mechanical/Agric/Marine and Electrical Electronic Divisions’ Annual Conference slated for November 7 to 8, 2019, at Takoradi.

Ing. Leslie A. Ayeh, the President of the GhIE said a series of engagements dubbed: “An evening with the press” was ongoing for the public to understand what engineers do to improve safety, especially electrical safety in the environment.

Present at the meeting were the Vice President of the Institute, Ing. Harold Esseku and Ing. Mike Deddey, Chairman, Mechanical, Agric and Marine Technical Division of the GhIE.

