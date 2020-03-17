news, story, article

By Olivia Ayerh, GNA



Sekondi (W/R), March 17, GNA - Mr Bernard Ekow Aggrey, the President of the Ekow Aggrey Foundation, an NGO, at the weekend donated items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis to the Twin-city Special School in Takoradi to mark his birthday.

The items include cooked packed food, drinks, packs of bottled water, champagne, assorted cakes and other Pastries.

Mr Aggrey said he decided to celebrate his birthday with the special school in view of the vision and mandate of the Foundation, which offered charity to the poor and needy in the society.

According to him the Foundation had another branch called "Project One Thousand", which does charity through evangelism targeted at providing the needs of people and sharing with them the word of God.

Mr Aggrey expressed his profound gratitude to the members of the Christ the King Methodist Church at Anaji for the immense support for the activities of the Foundation.

He explained that he usually celebrated his birthday with the under privileged such as orphans, the sick, homeless children and sometimes the aged in the society to show them love and share the word of God with them as well.

Mr Aggrey was happy to have celebrated this year's birthday with the children of the special school stressing that "the real joy of the day was sharing the little I have with those in need and in trouble", and urged all to try their best to help the needy in society.

The Headmistress of the school, Madam Crecentia Efua Bilson-Sai appreciated the love showed by Mr Aggrey for celebrating the special day of his life with the special children.

She commended the government for providing the school with some of its needs and appealed to NGOs and individuals to also come to the aid of the School.

She said the school essentially needed food stuff and toiletries, adding that as Easter approached people should visit the school to celebrate the important programme with the kids.

Madam Bilson-Sai pleaded with parents who had children in the school to pay them regular visits, adding that the children always liked it when there were people around them.

GNA