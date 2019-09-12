news, story, article

Tamale, Sept 12, GNA – A joint team of police and military officers has conducted a swoop in noted criminal hubs in the Tamale and Sagnarigu areas culminating in the arrest of 18 suspected criminals.



Substances suspected to be narcotics were also seized during the exercise whilst eight motorbikes most of which suspects run away and left behind, were also retained.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command announced this in a statement in Tamale on Thursday.

The statement said the swoop was conducted on September 11, between the hours of 1730 and 2000 at areas including T. Poly, Kaladan and Jinsonayili adding: “All the suspects have been detained by Regional Criminal Investigations Department for investigations.”

It said: “The aim of the exercise is to ensure regular security operation at locations where criminals gather and plan their activities. The exercise will continue at other places outside and within the metropolis to clean the region and ensure that law abiding citizens are not threatened and attacked by criminals.”

It said “Citizens within the region who are disturbed by criminal elements who group at a location to use illicit drugs and also plan to commit crime should share such information with the police for necessary action.”

