By James Esuon, GNA



Nsaba (C/R), Feb. 28, GNA - An eight- member District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) for Agona East has been inaugurated with a call on members and enumerators to provide right and accurate information to ensure success of the exercise.

The members comprise of Directors of Health Services, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Education Service, District Coordinating Director, Information Officer, representative from Nsaba Traditional Council and District Statistical Service Officer.

Alhaji Ibrahim Musah, Agona East District Coordinating Director, is the Chairman DCIC.

Their functions among others is to ensure that right and qualified enumerators are recruited for the upcoming population and housing census.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East, said the work of the committee would provide the needed platform for an interactive dialogue between users and producers of statistics.

The DCE said, “In the context of the National Development Planning, Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs), Agenda 2063 for sustainable development there is the need for data producers to work with all partners from the data ecosystem to stimulate dialogue.

He said United Nations recommends that it is mandatory that every country endeavor to undertake population census every ten years, adding that a population and housing census is an indispensable governance tool, required to ensure that good governance and democracy works for all.

Mr Armah-Frempong said the assembly and DCIC were poised to make a very positive contribution to the implementation of the exercise.

The DCE reminded the DCIC that the success of the census depended on their efficiency and called on the members to discharge their functions effectively.

Mr Armah-Frempong expressed the hope that the event will contribute towards building closer working relationship among the stakeholders in the district to improve coordination and mobilization of resources for developmental programmes.

