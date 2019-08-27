news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - Eight former African presidents have confirmed their participation in the maiden edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security (KAPS) Forum slated for September 4-5 in Accra.



The two-day conference, which is being organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in collaboration with the Federal Government of Germany and the Government of Norway, would be held under the distinguished patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chairmanship of Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS).

A statement issued by the KAIPTC and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said some former presidents, who have confirmed their participation in the Forum include former President Jerry John Rawlings, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Others are Mr Pierre Buyoya, former President of Burundi and African Union (AU) High Representative to Mali and Sahel (MISAHEL); Madam Catharine Samba-Panza, former President of Central African Republic; Mr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, former President of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone; Professor Amos Claudius Sawyer, former President of Liberia.

The statement said the objective of the forum is to facilitate discussions on evolving trends on peace and security in Africa.

It said the KAPS Forum is a flagship annual event designed to bring together political leaders, diplomats and experts to dialogue and share ideas on the most critical evolving peace and security trends on the African continent.

The statement said the theme for the maiden edition of the forum is: ‘Peace Operations in the Context of Violent Extremism in Africa’.

It said the forum also seeks to deepen the collaboration between KAIPTC and international organisations such as the United Nations, African Union, Regional Economic Communities, Governments, development partners, civil society organisations and the business community.

The statement said a key outcome of the forum would be the “Eight point message for Africa”.

It said this was expected to be issued by the former African Presidents and is envisaged to cover thematic and emerging issues on the continent.

It said the Kofi Annan Forum would bring together two hundred high-level delegates including diplomats from governmental and intergovernmental organizations (including the African Union and its Regional Economic Communities, United Nations and European Union).

“Security professionals and representatives from policy and research think tanks, development partners, training institutions and civil society groups have been invited and are expected to attend the forum,” it said.

GNA