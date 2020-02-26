news, story, article

By J. K Nabary, GNA

Winneba, (C/R) Feb. 26, GNA - The Chiefs and People of Effutu Traditional Area have launched their 2020 Aboakyer festival with a call on all the Sons and Daughters of Effutuman to get involved in all the activities for peace building.



The theme for this year's festival is “Enhancing the Virtues of Aboakyer for Peace Building” and the programme will commence with a Marathon race and a health walk on Saturday, April 25.

It will be followed by a Church Service and Jams on Sunday, April 26, clean-up exercise in the morning and youth get-together on Monday 27, a Regatta and Tag-of-War by the Fisher folks on Tuesday 28, Football (gala) on Wednesday 29 and on Thursday April 30 Football (finals) in the morning.

There will also be a Street Jam in the evening, on Friday May 1 and the two Asafo groups (Twafo Number one and Dentsifo Number two) will afterwards parade their gods through the streets of the Winneba township in preparation for the festival on Saturday, May 2.

In the morning of Saturday May 2, the two Asafo groups will go to the bush to hunt for a live Deer to be presented to Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutuman at a grand durbar.

In the afternoon of May 2, there will be street procession by the chiefs and the Asafo Groups and in the evening a State Dance will be held where Ms. Aboakyer 2020 will be crowned.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, who is also the President of Effutu Traditional Council, who launched the festival said, Aboakyer festival known as “Deer Hunting” was a unique tradition, bequeathed to them by their ancestors.

It was important that they continued to improve its celebration in unity and cohesion for unborn generations to also enjoy the significance of its cultural values.

The Omanhen stated that the doors of the traditional council was opened for fruitful suggestions, ideas and contributions towards a peaceful and successful festival.

Mr. John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive in an address delivered on his behalf, assured that the Municipal Security Council and the Assembly were ready to contribute their quota for a peaceful celebration.

“There is the need for us to celebrate this unique festival, while we comport ourselves and never to indulge in any act that will mar the beauty of the festival and also to tarnish the image of Effutuman”, he added.

Neenyi Oprohn Ekwam I, Gyaasehen of Effutu Atekyedo, the festival Planning Committee Chairman, applauded people who contributed towards last year’s festival and called for peace to foster development.

The launch was interspersed with singing of traditional war songs by the two Asafo groups and the Ompeh group (traditional entertainment singing group in Winneba,

GNA