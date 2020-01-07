news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), Jan 07, GNA - The Effiduase Wesley Cathedral of the Methodist Church-Ghana, has given a special treat to the aged in its congregation at a festive event held at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti last weekend.

The Very Reverend Joseph Kojo Galley, the Superintendent Minister of the Effiduase Circuit of the Church speaking at the party, said the gesture was to appreciate the lifetime service of the aged to the Church as well as motivate the youth to emulate them in dedicated service to the Church.

He said most of these aged persons have served the Church wholeheartedly in leadership positions during their lifetime and it was necessary to acknowledge such invaluable contributions to the church and the society in their old and ages when they mostly felt lonely.

“This meeting between the Ministers and leadership of the church and the aged from 70 years and above, also provides an opportunity for them to share their experiences with the current church leadership.

It also provides the space for them to advise us as leaders of the church and give the necessary guidance for continuity in the drive for evangelization to aid church aggrandizement,” the Very Rev. Galley added.

He stated that the initiative, which was commenced last year, was also strategic in sustaining the interest and faith of the aged in the service of God, in sometimes uncomfortable situations like body weaknesses, sicknesses, family rejection due to old age, among others.

Very Reverend Gally urged them to focus on their eternal reward in heaven after death and also acknowledge that the Lord Jesus Christ is still with them in all their situations.

Opanin Kofi Adjei, a 87 year old retired pupil teacher, a participant in the event expressed gratitude to the Church for the kind gesture and urged all children to honour their parents and the elderly, since “as the Bible instructs, it is the guarantee to long life”.

The about 30 old people had a jolly time treating themselves to sumptuous meals and healthy drinks.

They also took home food items including soft drinks and other items.

GNA