Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Mr Edem Srem, a Freelance Journalist, has been nominated for the 6th African Fact-Checking Awards slated for October 2019 in South Africa.



This is the second time Mr Srem has been nominated.

A statement issued by Mr Srem, who is also a filmmaker, said he was nominated in 2014 for the first African Fact-Checking Awards in Kenya and he won the prestigious title for Ghana.

It said this year’s nominated story is titled: “Poverty of the Golden Towns,” an investigative documentary which highlights the poverty levels in two mining communities and how money allocated to these communities never reach them.

The statement said sometimes if funds come to the communities, they short-changed.

It said the documentary focuses on Prestea and Damang, both of which have a mining history since 1923 and 1990 respectively.

The statement said despite the rich mining history, life in these mining towns have become unbearable with high poverty levels and poor infrastructure.

“The documentary was aired on Adom TV in May this year,” it said.

Mr Srem, who has also won several awards from the Ghana Journalists Association and is a two-time winner of the Ghana Mining Industries Awards – 2016 and 2017; is working on series of social documentaries, which will be premiered soon.

He will be speaking at the 2019 Washington DC Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival organised by 100Reporters.

