By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Dampong (Ash), Aug 28, GNA – Residents living along the Asankare-Asuboa-Dampong road in the Asante-Akim South Municipality are upbeat about the economic prospects as construction works on that stretch nears completion.

They are of the firm believe that the completion of the 16.4 kilometer road project would boost economic activities which had been sluggish for many years due to the poor nature of the road.

Apart from traders and other commuters who mostly use that road for their various businesses, it is also key for transporting farm produce to market centres as most inhabitants on that stretch are farmers.

Already, drivers plying the road are excited about the significant improvement of the road and cannot wait to see its completion in the shortest possible time.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the project site that the bad nature of the road had over the years been a major source of worry to them.

According to them, they spent virtually all their sales on maintenance of their vehicles due to frequent breakdowns which they claimed was as a result of the bad road.

They applauded government for fixing the road and urged the contractor to speed up work to bring relief to the thousands of people who use the road.

The Asankare-Asuboa-Dampong road is one of the key roads linking the Municipality to the Eastern Region but had been left to deteriorate for many years.

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said government was committed to improving the road network across the country and that the Asante-Akim South Municipality would not be left out.

He said the assembly had also taken the initiative to upgrade most of the deplorable roads in the municipality to facilitate easy movement of goods and services to boost the local economy.

