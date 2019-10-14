news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - Mr Dan Sackey, the Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana, has expressed appreciation to the bank's customers for their patronage and assured them of sustained excellent service delivery.



Launching the 2019 Customer Service month on Monday, Mr Sackey, in a speech read on his behalf, by Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, said the Customers Service Week presented a huge opportunity to celebrate customers of the bank.

The Customer Service Week is a global event established by the International Customer Service Association and is dedicated to raising awareness on customer service and the vital role it plays in successful business practices.

He said the bank remains committed to excellence in products and services delivery at all its branches and agencies.

It is in this direction that the bank is making every effort and undertake various upgrades to its digital platforms to ensure that customers’ needs are met.

“For us, customer service goes beyond the talk because we practically demonstrate it,” he said.

He restated the bank's commitment to excellent service delivery that puts the customer first and urged the customers to always share their feedback about the Bank's service in order to serve them better.

Dr Tomisin Fashina, Group Chief Information Officer Ecobank and Managing Director eProcess Int. SA, said going digital is about using innovative technologies to improve the experience of the customer.

He said the use of digital channels enhances the ability of an organization to drive collaboration and provides employees with the required tools to succeed.

He said customer satisfaction remained the central reason for every digital action that the Bank take as it helps to consolidate and create new revenue streams.

“Digitalization introduces efficiency and ultimately leads to reduction of cost enterprise-wide,” he added.

GNA