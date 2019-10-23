news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) on Wednesday, announced that it has assumed full operational and financial control of the electricity distribution business in the Southern Zone of Ghana with immediate effect.



This follows its termination of the Private Sector Participation Transaction Agreements with the Power Distribution Services Ghana Limited (PDS) on October, 23, 2019.

A statement issued by the Public Relations and Communication and Division of the ECG, and issued to the Ghana News Agency, explained that all activities which were hitherto undertaken by PDS had, therefore, reverted to ECG.

“All stakeholders and customers should therefore engage ECG in their normal business activities which include but are not limited to the following:

• Metering

• Billing

• Distribution of bills

• Bill reconciliation

• Revenue collection

• New Service connections

• Disconnections and reconnections

• Faulty meter replacements

• Network faults and repairs

• Network Operations, Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation.

• Complaints and fault reporting to the call centres

• Any other related services

In this regard, all payments in respect of power purchases and other related activities should take place at:

• ECG Regional and District Offices

• ECG existing Customer Service Centres

• ECG licensed vending stations

• ECG operated Cash Points

• ECG authorised Banks”.

GNA