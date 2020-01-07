news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Kumawu (Ash), Jan.7, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has been commended for maintaining a neutral stance in the country's political history that has resulted in the sustenance of peace.

Mr Hamidu Issaka, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, said the EC must work hard to prevent mistrust from the opposition political parties to maintain the peace in this election year.

The EC should endeavour to build and strengthen the interest and participation of the citizenry in the upcoming general election, he said.

Mr Issaka, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kumawu on the Constitution Day, said the Day was a call on all the citizenry, both in and outside Ghana, to join efforts to ensure a conducive environment for an incident-free and fair election.

He called on the security services and the national, regional and district security councils to play their respective roles in a very professional and strategic manner to sustain the peace.

Mr Issaka pledged the NDC’s resolve to cooperate with the EC, the Government, political parties, the citizenry and all stakeholders for a peaceful poll.

