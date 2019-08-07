news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the resumption of the replacement of lost voter identification cards in all its district offices nationwide from Thursday, August 8.



A statement issued and signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC explained that the replacement of lost cards was suspended to enable the Commission to concentrate on the 2019 Limited Voters Registration Exercise.

It said, to replace a lost voter card, an applicant would be required to pay a fee of GHC 5.00.

The statement directed applicants to pay the fees into the Commission’s Bank Account and the payslips submitted to the District office where the initial registration took place.

It said the fees could be paid at any branch of the GCB Bank nationwide.

GNA