news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 09, GNA - Ms Adwoa Asuama-Abrefah, a member of the Electoral Commission (EC), has called on Ghanaians to work towards maintaining the peace to enhance socio-economic development.

She said it was only when there was peace that Ghana could continue to succeed in her democratic endeavours, especially since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Miss Asuama-Abrefah was speaking at the Seventh Ghana Day celebration of the Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church International at East Legon in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Ghana’s Peace without Boundaries,’’ aimed at showcasing the rich culture of the nation and also pray for peace, especially for the elections and the socio-economic development of the nation.

Ms Asuama-Abrefah, also a Corporate Legal Practitioner, said politicians could also contribute to the maintenance of peace by desisting from making statements that promoted ethnic sentiments and created tension in the country.

She called on Christians to pray for God’s guidance in exercising their franchise and for a successful election.

‘As a child of God… it is our duty to pray because if we do not pray and the country is plunged into chaos, everybody will suffer,’ she said.

She said the EC would not shirk its responsibility of ensuring free and fair elections.

The Reverend Dr Steve Wengam, Lead Pastor of the Church, appealed to politicians to demonstrate a high level of tolerance to ensure peace in the country.

He appealed to religious leaders to desist from predicting the results of the elections.

GNA