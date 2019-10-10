news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodou, GNA



Kwatire (B/R), Oct. 10, GNA – Ghanaians have been called inculcate the habit of eating locally grown produce as this would greatly aid governments agriculture policies.

Mr Kofi Vinyo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kofi Vinyo Company Limited, producers of food supplements like tigernuts, flour, ginger, and red pepper flours, based at Kwatire, near Sunyani, the Bono regional capital, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

“Our generation is suffering partly due to our poor eating habits – we eat anything at any time and this is not helpful to our health”, “he said and urged parents to feed their children with our indigenous foods as this would build them.

“If a high profile personality like America’s Marcus Tailor, two - time World Body Building Champion has come to live in Ghana to eat our indigenous foods for his trade, why should we leave our own for foreign ones – let’s eat what we grow and save our nation from importing needless goods, “he said.

Mr Vinyo called on the government to declare Ghana an organic country, to boost agriculture and improve our economy.

