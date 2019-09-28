news, story, article

Accra, Sept 28, GNA - Mr Jeffrey Konadu, Eastern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party who got involved in an accident on his way to monitor elections at the Afram Plains has been treated and discharged at the Kwahu Attibie Government hospital.



Checks by the Ghana News Agency indicated that the vehicle in which they were travelling on veered off the road at Kwahu Bepong, in the driver’s attempt to avoid knocking down an eight-year-old child.

It also indicated that the vehicle somersaulted several times, thereby injuring other passengers on board.

The Secretary after the treatment later managed to get to the election centre to monitor the polls.

GNA