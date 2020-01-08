news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Forifori (E/R), Jan. 8, GNA - Madam Monica Kessewaa Amoako, the Eastern Regional Deputy Women's Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has organized a charity event for inmates of the Forifori Prison Camp.

She said the gesture was to put a long-lasting smile on the faces of the inmates this new year.

The event, which was solely funded by the philanthropist, saw the inmates feasting on varieties of local and continental dishes such as fufu with goat light soup, rice and stew and many more.

Speaking at the event held at Forifori in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, Madam Amoako in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said "she was happy to be celebrating the festive season with the prisoners.”

She said coming to dine with the inmates, would bring joy and relief to many of them.

She said the charity event, which was joined by the Eastern Regional NPP Executives, fed over 114 inmates.

“Far from what is being heard about these people, as Ghanaians, we can play integral roles in making life worth living for them,” she said.

Madam Amoako said one of her wishes was to support inmates by improving on the living conditions of prisoners in terms of health and other social services.

She also donated sanitary products such as washing detergents, toothpastes and brushes, bottled water and soft drinks to the inmates.

The inmates participated in fun-filled activities and were treated to good music as well.

Superintendent Paul Agyei- Nkansah, the Acting Officer in-charge, thanked Madam Monica Kessewaa Amoako for the gesture and said the inmates needed more of such support from the public to make them feel good.

GNA