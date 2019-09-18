news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Sept. 18, GNA - The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at Tema Manhean has ‘pulled out’ Commodore James Osei Kontoh, as its Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) at a parade held Iin his honour.

As part of the pull out ceremony, Commodore Kontoh stood in a Ghana Navy port security boat which was hooked to a vehicle and was symbolically pulled by senior officers.

The outgoing FOC would be serving as a defense attaché at neighbouring Nigeria.

Commodore Kontoh said his 22 months experience as the FOC of the Eastern Naval Command would remain the most valuable memorable he has had in his Navy career.

He expressed his gratitude to the Command and urged personnel to offer their unflinching support to the incoming FOC, Commodore Samuel Walker.

He recalled that his leadership had numerous challenges but added however that a lot of achievements were also recorded under his command.

He mentioned the rescue of Marine 711 and the Turkish Vessel from pirate, illegal bunkering, construction of the regulating office, and presentation to the blind at Akropong under the programme “operation let the blind see” as some of his major achievements.

Others included construction of septic tank at the paradise barracks, renovation of the senior rates mess and the facilitation of the building of amenity center close to the Biekro barracks.

GNA