By Elizabeth Baah



Tema, Oct. 15. GNA - The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at Tema Newtown has held an induction service for its Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Commodore Samuel Walker.

Performing the induction, Rev. Captain (GN) Paul Adjei-Djan, charged Commodore Walker to be faithful and dedicated to God in the discharge of his duties.

Rev. Capt. Adjei-Djan also urged Ghanaians especially, naval officials of the ENC to accord the new FOC the needed respect as well as support his work as a servant of God sent to them.

Very Reverend Emmanuel Aryee, Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church, Madina, preaching the sermon, themed “leadership and crises management, ” told the FOC that leadership role comes with challenges which could be difficult adding however that such difficulties could be handled successfully when leaders sought the face of God in their administration.

He said tact and courage were needed to be successful in a leadership position and therefore called on the new FOC to be courageous as he was going to head a human institution which would come with numerous problems.

Retired Rear Admiral Emmanuel Akoto Bonsu, guest of honour for the induction service, on his part, charged Commodore Walker to open up to new ideas from stakeholders and the Ghana Navy Command to help develop the ENC.

Retired Rear Admiral Bonsu explained that the ENC was the foremost unadulterated device of the navy and as a result there was the need for the FOC to employ his best capabilities, and new ideas in addition to being committed to make the ENC the core of the Ghana Navy.

He added that he expected maximum cooperation of all stakeholders to help build the naval base and above all make Ghana great and strong.

Commodore Walker, on his part, welcomed the tasked of leadership, and assured that he would work hard to maintain a better standard at the ENC adding that he was excited about the work ahead of him.

He thanked his predecessors for raising the flag of the Eastern Naval Command to a high standard promising that he would build upon their achievements by exhibiting professionalism, fairness and honesty in his work while ensuring that his men received what was due them.

Commodore Walker started his navy career on August 19, 1989 when he was commissioned into the Ghana Navy, Executive branch as Acting Sub Lieutenant. He had held positions including Flag Lieutenant to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Executive Officer of Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Achimota and GNS Dzata, among others.

The induction service was graced by some retired navy officers, the Navy Wives Association, navy officers, Port Security, and some civilians.

