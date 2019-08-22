news, story, article

By Thomas Darko and Raphael Ashitey



Tema, Aug. 22, GNA - The Eastern Naval Command as part of its 60th anniversary celebration, has donated various items to the inmates of the Mama Happy Life Foundation (MAHLEF) in Bankuman, Tema.

The items are rice, cooking oil, assorted drinks, beverage, and biscuits.

The items, which worth was not disclosed, also included noodles, plastic chairs and packs of toilet rolls.

The Command also used the occasion to commission a renovated kitchen for the Foundation and provided free health screening to the inmates and staff.

Commodore James Osei Kontoh, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Eastern Naval Command, presenting the items, said his outfit’s gesture also formed part of its corporate social responsibility to support the vulnerable and the less privileged in the community.

Commodore Kontoh added that they chose MAHLEF after observing how well the foundation was being run and its positive impact on children in Bankuman.

He commended the staff and management for caring for the less privileged while urging the inmates to study hard and respectful.

Mrs Georgina Crienstil, Proprietress of MAHLEF, thanked the Command for the donation which would help them care for the children in the home.

Some times, even providing food for the 200 children here becomes a problem, Mrs Crienstil said.

According to her, the foundation took care of pregnant adolescent girls in the community through antenatal and delivery after which they received skill training to empower them.

She appealed to organizations, churches and organizations not to judge such teenagers but rather guide and encourage them to the right path and if possible support them.

GNA