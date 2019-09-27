news, story, article

Yakubupey (S/R), Sept 27, GNA - The East Gonja Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from European Union (EU), has organized a community durbar to educate citizens on Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP).



The durbar, held at the Yakubupey Chief's Palace, in the Municipality of the Savannah Region, was also to empower community members to demand accountability from public officials.

Participants included opinion leaders, traditional authorities and community members, among other identifiable groups.

The ARAP seeks to promote good governance by reducing corruption, improving accountability, compliance with the rule of law, and good environmental governance practices in the country.

Mr Gariba Sato, East Gonja Municipal Director of NCCE, who spoke during the durbar at Yakubupey, urged the citizenry to frown on all acts of corruption and hold duty-bearers accountable, since corruption had a negative effect on the economy, the citizenry, especially women, persons with disabilities, children and other vulnerable groups.

Mr Sato explained that corruption led to underdevelopment, poverty, injustice and poor service delivery in the country hence the need to curb it.

He encouraged members of the Yakubupey community to stop bad environmental practices such as littering and felling of trees for charcoal, and advised them to regularly clean their surroundings to avoid diseases.

Mr Abdul Fatawu Umar, East Gonja Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) spoke about the Whistleblowers Act, 2006 (Act 720) saying that, it gave protection to individuals, who reported all corrupt activities for appropriate actions to be taken.

He, therefore, urged citizens to report all corrupt activities to the authorities such as the Ghana Police Service, CHRAJ, Audit Service, and Office of the Special Prosecutor for the appropriate actions to be taken.

The Chief of Yakubupey encouraged the people to educate other communities on the effects of corruption as well as report any act of corrupt practices to help promote sustainable development.

He also encouraged the youth in the area to ensure that they patronize the Ghana Card registration exercise to be organized by the National Identification Authority in the area from October 4, this year.

