news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 30, GNA - A two-day intensive workshop on formalization of activities in the e-waste sector has ended as part of a work plan for the European Union funded project on Electronic Waste Management in Ghana (E-MAGIN).

The E-MAGIN project sought to regularize and reduce the disastrous environmental and social impacts of e-waste through proper handling and promote sustainable practices in the sector.

Professor Daniel Agyapong, the Senior Project Manager, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the formalisation workshop hosted small and micro business from Takoradi, Accra, Kumasi and Tamale on requirements needed by the various regulatory bodies to enable them to formalize their businesses and trade associations.

About 160 businesses from the; Ghana Electronics Servicing Technicians Association (GESTA), Scrap Dealers Association, the National Air-conditioning Refrigeration Workshop Owners Association (NARWOA), Mobile Phone Repairers’ Association and Computer Repairers’ Association, took part in the workshop.

The training, he said, brought together experts from the Registrar Generals’ Department, Environmental Protection Agency and officials from affected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to train the participants on compliance with occupational health and safety, infrastructure, registration processes and procedures needed for the formalization of businesses.

The Executives of the Associations from the various regions who participated in the workshop pledged to work together and collaborate with each other to share information on opportunities as well as find practical solutions to their challenges.

GNA