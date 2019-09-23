news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Adaklu Tsrefe (V/R), Sept. 23, GNA - The Dzokli clan of Adaklu Tsrefe has donated a four-acre land to the Volta chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in celebration of the Association's 70th anniversary.

The land is earmarked for GJA-Volta's media village project for media practitioners in the region.

Togbe Edem III, Tufia of Adaklu Tsrefe who made the donation said the gesture was in appreciation of the Association's contributions to national development.

He said the least they could do was to donate towards the Association's housing project and pledged to add more acreages should the need arise.

Mr A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Chairman, GJA-Volta Chapter, expressed gratitude for the gesture and said the Association was in talks with estate developers to construct affordable houses for journalists and media practitioners in Volta and Oti regions.

The regional celebration of the Association's 70th anniversary will be climaxed with an awards dinner on Saturday October 5th at the plush Volta Serene hotel in Ho.

It is on the theme, " Environmental cleanliness: Media as Vanguard; Don't Drop that Litter."

GNA