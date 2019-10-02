news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Donkorkrom (E/R), Oct. 2, GNA - Mr Samuel Kena, the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Chief Executive, has said the assembly is making efforts to assist the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to establish a satellite office at Donkorkrom to serve surrounding communities.

The intervention would help reduce the high cost of transportation and documentations that motorists go through to acquire licenses and registration of their vehicles and motorbikes.

Speaking at the last assembly meeting held at Donkorkrom, he said, the assembly has made an office space available for the purpose.

He expressed worry at the reckless manner that some motorbike riders handle their motorbikes in town often leading to crashes.

He said this is a worry to many stakeholders in the society and called on the public to adhere to speeding regulations

GNA