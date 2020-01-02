news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Zuarungu (U/E) Jan. 2, GNA – The Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the Upper East Region has registered 98 vehicles in the first one and half days of the year.

Vehicle owners in the Region thronged the office of the (DVLA), eager to have their vehicles registered on the first day of the year 2020.

As at 1200hours on Thursday when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Regional Office of the DVLA at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District, more people were waiting for their turn to have their Vehicles registered by officials of the Authority.

Mr Mutawakil Abdulai, the Upper East Regional Manager of the DVLA who took the GNA through the vehicle registration process, said all customers who arrived for any transaction were first issued identification tags while the vehicle and custom documents were authenticated.

He said “If your custom documents are valid, straight away we examine the vehicle as defined by law. We look at the safety features of the vehicle.”

Mr Abdulai said officials of the Authority examine vehicle tyres, the condition of the brakes, the windscreen, to rule out broken screens, and all features that make the vehicle “road worthy.”

He said out of the number of vehicles registered at the time of the GNA's visit, motorbike registration was the highest, adding that “we hope to register more.”

He said the registration of motorbikes was impressive, and estimated that his outfit would register up to 200 vehicles by the close of day on Thursday.

Mr Amadu Alidu, a vehicle owner told the GNA in an interview after he had registered his car, that “The process is very smooth as compared to previous years and I can see the system is getting better and we pray that they continue to improve the system.”

Another Vehicle Owner, Madam Safia Saliya commended Officials of the Authority for improving the system and fast tracking the registration process. “I have my number plate embossed without any difficulty.”

Mr Francis Yaw Aloyali, on his part said even though the process was smooth, “Only the Manager of the Authority was inspecting the vehicles and documents, and signing them at the same time. I think that is tedious for him. If other Officers were there to support him, the process would have been faster”.

