Accra, Feb. 08, GNA – Duapa Africa, a social enterprise in China, has called for urgent global effort backed by solidarity and honesty to arrest and address the current novel coronavirus outbreak in China.



The outfit believed that beyond everything else, supporting China, its people as well as other affected nations in any form possible at this critical moment was the right thing to do.

In a statement signed by Mr Musah Frimpong, Duapa Africa Founder and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra said Duapa Africa expressed their support to the Chinese government and its people and to other countries that have reported cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as stated in the data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

It applauded the ongoing efforts of China and international players like the WHO in mitigating the impact of the outbreak and strongly call for the cooperation and support from all nations and relevant stakeholders of the world in finding lasting solution to the epidemic.

“This is not the time to promote fake news, prejudice and all forms of negativity. We believe the current situation faced by the world's second largest economy is a big threat to achieving peace and prosperity for all,” the statement said.

Duapa Africa is a social enterprise dedicated to Africa’s socio-economic and sustainable development through innovative solutions.

GNA