By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Yawhima-Sunyani, Aug. 29, GNA – Nana Ansu Ababio, the Chief of Yawhima, in the Sunyani Municipality, has expressed worry over substance abuse and burglary among the youth in the area.

He said a public toilet constructed by the Municipal Assembly in the community had turned into a den of Indian hemp and smokers, preventing residents from using the facility.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Ababio said open defecation was common in the area as residents feared using the toilet because of the presence of the drug addicts and appealed to the Sunyani Municipal Security Council to act fast and clamp down on them.

He said stealing was also rife in the community and urged the Police intervene to bring the situation under control.

Nana Ababio said he had fallen victim to the attacks by the drug addicts with most residents living in fear.

