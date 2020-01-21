news, story, article

Bibiani(WN/R), Jan. 21, GNA – The leadership of the Road Transport Unions in the Bibiani Municipality have advised drivers in the area and Ghana as a whole, to learn from the mistakes of those involved in accidents.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Bibiani, Messrs Robert Yeboah Fenteng and Salifu Milla, Bibiani Main Branch Chairman of the GPRTU and Station Officer for the Coalition of Road Transport Unions Bibiani, respectively, urged drivers to avoid over speeding, wrongful overtaking, drunk driving and fatigue driving.

They were of the view that since drivers carry human lives, a lot of care and patience was needed to ensure safety on the roads.

“We need a lot of discipline, patience and self–control to protect lives and properties which are precious to the nation for its total development and transformation,” they collaborated.

The leaders maintained that if drivers across the country could exhibit a little bit of patience, discipline and professionalism, the recent spate of fatal accidents on some parts of the roads could have been avoided for the good of the nation.

They also advised passengers not to rush on drivers to speed up and avoid unnecessary disturbances while on the vehicles, to enable the drivers have the needed concentration and peace of mind to take them to their destinations safely.

The leaders further charged station officers to make sure that thorough inspections were carried out on the vehicles to ensure their road worthiness, while drivers are well conditioned and properly dressed before embarking on their respective journeys.

“Ghana needs everyone alive, and we dare not fail in this regard,” they charged their colleagues.

