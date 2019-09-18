news, story, article

Winneba,(C\R) Sept.18, GNA - The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has identified driver fatigue as a major contributor to road traffic crashes globally and nationally.

It reflects a situation where a driver is either tired mentally, or physically as a result of a number of factors including; driving for long hours without rest.

To address the situation, the NRSA said the road traffic Act 2004 criminalised continuous driving for four hours without rest and so passengers should look out for signs of tired drivers and advise them to take a break regardless of their experience.

Mr Kwame Koduah Atuahene, Head of Regulations, Inspections, and Compliance of the NRSA, made the observation at the 10th anniversary of the ‘Mid-Way Rest Stop and Restaurant’ a rest- stop located on the Winneba stretch of the Accra-Takoradi Highway on the theme, “Rest Stop, a necessary tool for road safety”.

He said the Authority would ensure that institutions with large number of vehicles including; public Service Transport Organisations complied with existing Road Traffic Safety standards to reduce risk of fatigue driving and their related crashes.

Interactions carried out by the Authority through its public and road safety education programmes indicated that many corporate organisations ignored the basic road safety practice, he said.

He added that Senior Executives in their haste to meet deadlines, without any audit of their risk, drove not caring about their lives.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, The Paramount Chief of Gomoa Adjumako Traditional Area, noted that, the laws governing the Transport unions must be looked into and suggested that, stubborn drivers must be banned from driving for years or have their Licenses revoked to serve as deterrent to recalcitrant ones.

He appealed to all stakeholders to play their roles to help combat road accidents and attach seriousness.

Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor, Winneba Police Commander, also urged drivers to stop at the various police check points to make the work of the police easy and enhance Civilian- Police relationship.

He urged the public to give voluntary information to the police to ensure a better and effective policing

